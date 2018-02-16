Chicopee PD: Suspicious person call led to 2 drug arrests

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A call for a suspicious person walking around the Rite Aid store on St. James Avenue in Chicopee led to two drug arrests Thursday evening.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers and police dog Finn found 11 bags of what is believed to be heroin, 2 baggies of white, rock-like substance, and packaging materials during the arrests of 41-year-old Robert Duchesne, of Springfield, and 53-year-old Gale Brown, of Chicopee.

Duchesne was allegedly pacing around the store for quite some time before police were called, and when an officer got there to speak with him, avoided eye contact and said spoke in incomprehensible sentences. Another officer went to the store as backup to speak with the woman he allegedly came with, who was sitting in a car outside the store.

Their investigation determined that the car didn’t belong to either of them, and that Duchesne saw the keys inside the vehicle and took it.

Wilk said an officer hit his head on a brick wall while trying to place Duchesne in custody. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to be okay.

Duchesne has been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, possession of a Class A drug (heroin) and possession of a Class B drug (cocaine). Brown was charged with possession of a Class B substance (cocaine).