Blessed Sacrament School students “adopt” U.S.S. Hopper crew

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Holyoke’s Blessed Sacrament school have a special relationship with the sailors aboard a ballistic missile destroyer.

Thanks to Blessed Sacrament Teacher Amy Lacharite, the students adopted the crew of the “U.S.S Hopper” Friday. Her son Joseph serves aboard that ship. Joseph came to the school Friday to talk to the students.

“He said it made him and the crew closer to home because the students are watching what they were doing,” Lacharite said. “We integrated what they were doing with our lessons.”

Before heading back to join his crew, Joseph Lacharite presented Blessed Sacrament school with the gift of a flag from the entire crew of the U.S.S. Hopper.