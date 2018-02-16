Art e’ Pizza holds grand opening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Art E’ Pizza welcomed the mayor of Springfield, city councilors, and other local members of the community to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening Friday night.

The location on Worthington St. is a sit-down restaurant, and a lounge in the evenings. Art E’ Pizza’s owner, Victor Bruno, also owns Adolfo’s restaurant on Worthington St.

The new restaurant’s manager, Kristen Bradley said they hope more options in the downtown area will help attract more people to the city’s entertainment district.

“A walking district is very important because it gives people the opportunity to go from one type of establishment to the next and really enjoy different foods, and drinks, and atmospheres,” Bradley said.

Bradley added Art E’ pizza will serve food until around 10:30 p.m., before turning into a place to grab drinks until 2 a.m.