Anger, sadness as Parkland struggles to come to grips with school shooting horror

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Parkland, Florida is outraged while mourning the dead.

Seventeen people were massacred inside of a high school and as we learn more about their lives, their family members are demanding change.

Hundreds gathered at a candlelight vigil Thursday night to comfort one another and grieve together as a community.

“She was supposed to be safe. My job is to protect my children,” said a father of one of the victims.

Seventeen precious lives were lost and stories of heroism have emerged. Assistant football coach Aaron Feis selflessly shielded students from the gunman’s bullets.

“If it would be anybody, it would be Feis. Feis just, he loved everybody, he loved people, he was just sweet, you know?” said former student Kamrie Bazal. “He would always be that coach that made sure everyone was okay. It’s nothing less than expected of Feis to be a hero.”

Geography teacher Scott Beigel died while trying to hide students in a classroom.

“Mr. Beigel was my hero and he will forever be my hero. I will never forget the actions that he took for me,” said student Kelsey Friend.

The young victims had dreams and aspirations that sadly will never be realized. The mother of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff has a message for the president.

“President Trump, you say ‘what can you do?’ You could stop the guns from getting into these children’s hands. Put metal detectors at every entrance to the schools. What can you do? You can do a lot!” said mother Lori Alhadeff.

Parkland is an affluent community with a nice quality of life and low crime. This community struggles to come to grips that a crime of this magnitude could happen here.

“You see these people every single day for four years, and then now it’s just, they’re gone. It’s just crazy,” said Bazal.

“We’ve watched too many of these tragedies and now I say it’s time to stop,” said student David Hogg.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the state of Florida will pay for the funerals of these victims.

