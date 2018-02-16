199 bags of heroin, crack cocaine seized in Springfield; 5 arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield narcotics officers seized nearly 200 bags of heroin, crack cocaine, and more than $5,000 in cash from a Niagara Street apartment on Thursday.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, five men were arrested in connection with the findings:

31-year-old Kevin Ortiz , of Springfield

, of Springfield 32-year-old Rey Ortiz , of Springfield

, of Springfield 32-year-old Jose Vargas , of Springfield

, of Springfield 34-year-old Emmanuel Sandoval , of Springfield

, of Springfield 44-year-old Karl Melendez, of Westfield

All five have been charged with distribution of a Class A drug (heroin), possession of a Class A substance (heroin) with the intent to distribute, possession of a Class B substance (crack cocaine) with the intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate narcotics drug laws.

Walsh said Kevin and Rey Ortiz reside at the first floor apartment where the drugs and cash were found.