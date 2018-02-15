What causes a person to commit mass murder?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The recent mass shooting at Florida High School has some people asking what could motivate a person to carry out such a horrific crime.

Baystate Medical Center Psychiatrist Dr. Barry Sarvet believes the worst thing we can do is try to analyze the shooter.

He said such people crave coverage about their motives and putting a killer into the spotlight will not prevent recurrence of such crimes.



“There’s a notion that people who do these kind of things, they want attention and they want to be famous,” Dr. Sarvet told 22News.

Dr. Sarvet said it’s important for parents to listen to their children’s concerns about such school shootings, and should encourage the kids to talk to them about it.