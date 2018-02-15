Warrant issued for man’s arrest in connection with South Hadley shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Springfield man in connection with a shooting incident at Anthony’s club in South Hadley on February 4.
Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News that a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Omega Walker was issued on the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Assault and battery by discharging a firearm
- Firearm used in a felony
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Conspiracy
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
Carey said Walker is currently in custody in Hampden County on other unrelated charges.
