Warrant issued for man’s arrest in connection with South Hadley shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Springfield man in connection with a shooting incident at Anthony’s club in South Hadley on February 4.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News that a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Omega Walker was issued on the following charges:

Attempted murder

Assault and battery by discharging a firearm

Firearm used in a felony

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Carrying a firearm without a license

Conspiracy

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Carey said Walker is currently in custody in Hampden County on other unrelated charges.