Warrant issued for man’s arrest in connection with South Hadley shooting

Man expected to be charged in February 4 shooting in South Hadley

Photo courtesy Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –  An arrest warrant has been issued for a Springfield man in connection with a shooting incident at Anthony’s club in South Hadley on February 4.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News that a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Omega Walker was issued on the following charges:

  • Attempted murder
  • Assault and battery by discharging a firearm
  •  Firearm used in a felony
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Conspiracy
  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Carey said Walker is currently in custody in Hampden County on other unrelated charges.

