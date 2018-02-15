USA vs. Canada: Hockey Rivals heading towards Gold Medal Showdown

It’s one of the greatest rivalries in sports: Team USA vs Canada in women’s hockey. In Sochi in 2014… Canada came back to win an overtime thriller to take their fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal…and send the USA home with a Silver…again.

USA star and Westfield native Kacey Bellamy says “Sochi was definitely a heart-breaker if you watched the game.. losing with two minutes left and then in overtime…it was really hard. Going four years after 2010 and motivating yourself every single day to be that one team and go to that gold medal game again…and then to get your heartbroken it’s tough but I’ve learned so much throughout the journey.”

And that’s a journey that is punctuated by the USA-Canada rivalry.

The Americans have dominated the Canadians in the world championships…but haven’t won the Olympic Gold since 1998.

Kacey’s mom Maura Bellamy says “It’s the best rivalry in women’s sports. There’s not even a doubt in my mind…in a lot of sports. It’s an incredible …when the two teams play well you can’t not help but love watching it.”

Her husband Bob Bellamy adds: “A lot of the Canadian girls they go to the U.S. colleges so a lot of these girls play together…they’re on the same teams together so they know one another really well. But when it come to U.S. playing Canada…the friendships are gone.”

Canada won another thriller on Wednesday night 2-1…but both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals…and barring an upset…will probably play each other in the Gold Medal game next week.