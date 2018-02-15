USA’s Chris Knierim and Alexa Knierim performed with heavy hearts after hearing of Wednesday’s Florida school shooting. In an interview they said they dedicated their performance to the 17 victims.
U.S. Pairs Figure Skaters dedicate performance to Florida shooting victims
U.S. Pairs Figure Skaters dedicate performance to Florida shooting victims x
Latest Galleries
-
Springfield Cemetery Rescue
-
Springfield Rescue mission
-
scantic river dam breaks
-
Super moon December 2017
-
Sunderland attempted robbery suspect
-
Riverdale “Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks”
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Joey Mantia’s childhood photos
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags