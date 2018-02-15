Trump cites mental health in shooting, no mention of guns; orders flags at half-staff

(NBC News) President Trump said Thursday “our entire nation with one heavy heart is praying for the victims and their families” of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

“No child, no teacher should ever be in danger in an American school,” Mr. Trump added. “No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them good-bye in the morning.”

He did not address gun control.

The president’s comments came one day after 17 people were killed and 19 more were seriously wounded when a former student pulled a fire alarm at the school, then opened fire with an AR-15 style rifle.

Nikolas Jacob Cruz was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, roughly a mile from the scene. He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2CqtbUk