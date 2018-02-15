Transportation advocates tout positive impact of legalizing self-driving cars

BOSTON (WWLP) – It may be hard to imagine a world without having to drive a car, but some lawmakers believe it’s closer to reality than you may think.

According to the coalition Transportation for Massachusetts, self-driving cars could encourage people to share rides and help reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

They discussed their new report at the State House Thursday on how self-driving cars could impact Massachusetts. According to the report, potential benefits include reducing air pollution and saving you money on owning a car.

“If you have self-driving cars, folks who currently can’t drive—whether it’s because they’re hearing impaired or they’re sight impaired or they have other mobility challenges—will be able to get around,” State Senator Eric Lesser said. “You won’t have to park anymore, so parking would be less of an issue.”

Pittsfield State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier filed a bill to allow self driving cars on public roadways. It’s currently under committee review.