Stony Hill Elementary brings awareness to Heart Health

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – In recognition of American Heart Health Month, local kids had the chance to learn how to live a more active lifestyle.

First responders filled the Stony Hill Elementary School parking lot Thursday night, to teach its kids about staying healthy and safe.

“What better time for the kids to think about ways to keep themselves healthy, make better choices,” said Stony Hill Elementary Principle, Monique Dangleis.

February is American Heart Month. To help young kids learn the significance of living a healthy lifestyle, local first responders were on hand, giving the kids an inside look at what they do.

“We’re here to show my little guy Connor the good things these guys do for the community and how important it is to have people like this,” Hampden resident, Jason Walbridge said.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.

Inside the school; lessons in how to use a stethoscope, plan healthy meals, and engage in heart healthy games, all to raise awareness of a deadly disease.

This is just one of many events Stony Hill Elementary has held, to bring the community closer together, and find ways to keep students active and healthy.