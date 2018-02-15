Springfield restaurant holds 4th anti-Valentine’s Day event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant held their fourth annual Anti-Valentine’s Day Extravaganza in Springfield Wednesday night.

The flyer for the event reads, “No red, no p.d.a and no sad faces!”

With all of the pressure that comes with Valentine’s Day, the bar decided to provide an alternative for people who aren’t celebrating the national lovers’ day.

One of the bar managers told 22News it became a tradition, pretty much by accident.



“It started out as a joke. It turned into a really successful night,” said Christian Leeds. “People seem to really enjoy it. If you don’t have anything to do tonight and you want a nice no pressure fun time..we really throw a good party.”



Nathan Bill’s Anti-Valentine’s Day Extravaganza went on until 2 a.m.