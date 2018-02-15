Springfield fireworks demonstration to go as planned despite renovations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerns have cropped up that Springfield’s Fourth of July fireworks might be in Jeopardy because of the renovation project at Riverfront Park.



Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the fireworks will go on, whether they’re launched from the Memorial Bridge, or some place else.

A $2 million renovation program is underway at Riverfront Park, which is where thousands of people gather to watch the popular Independence Day fireworks launched from the Memorial Bridge.

The project has many asking if the fireworks would be affected.



One Chicopee resident told 22News she goes to Riverfront Park for the fireworks every year, and would be upset to see it anywhere else.

“I’m very disappointed, this has been a family staple of mine for 10 to 15 years,” said Tarin Chartier of Chicopee. “My family makes a big deal about going, sitting in the same spot right up front.”

“One thing I will tell you, the fourth of July fireworks will go on, whether it’s with the spirit of Springfield or my team will put it together,” said Mayor Sarno.

If the Riverfront Park reconstruction make it impossible to accommodate the Fourth of July fireworks, the mayor said another location will be found.

The Renovation will feature a Springfield 9/11 memorial, which includes part of a girder recovered from the World Trade Towers, and improvements to the bike-way and walk way.