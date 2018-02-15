Spotting signs to prevent deadly violence before it’s too late

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday’s massacre was the nation’s 18th school shooting, this year.



People in the Pioneer Valley now asking themselves, how can I prevent this from happening here?

Northampton police and mental health professionals both told 22News, the first step in preventing deadly violence is, if you see something, report it.

“Could that ever happen here?” asked Josh Wallace, a Northampton School resource officer. “What are we going to do if something like that happens.”



Just some of the questions Northampton middle school students asked their resource officer, after 17 people were gunned down at Florida High School Wednesday.

Trust your gut and trust your local law enforcement officers, enough, to give them a call.



“Don’t be afraid of the repercussions that follow, because we’re checking out people and if we find something that doesn’t match or if it’s somebody who needs help, we get them the help they need,” said resource officer Wallace.



School shooters often show signs, before carrying out an act of violence.

Among the warning signs: a fascination and access to firearms, being aggressive and over reacting, victims of bullying, or if the person is often withdrawn from school or other social activities.



“What we need to do is connect that child with people who can understand and help figure out how to respond to the problem and often that’s the professionals,” said Nick Fleisher, vice president of Community Based Services.

Services that are covered under most insurance plans.



Amherst’s school Superintendent Michael Morris told 22News the district is rolling out “CopSync” in their high school, to notify police of emergencies, in real time.

