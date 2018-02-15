Southwick Regional School District receives $50,000 for “go bags” in classrooms

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has awarded funds to the Southwick Regional School District to enhance their school safety program.

With student safety on the minds of so many of us, Southwick State Representative Nicholas Boldyga has secured $50,000 to provide students with “bags of basic necessities” to be deployed during a lengthy lockdown in their classrooms.

Southwick Police Officer Michael Taggart told 22News, “We need about 200 for a certain amount of items, times that by 200, is a lot of money so this money that Representative Boldyga made it possible.”

The “go bags” contain water, toilet paper, and other vital items should the students be forced to remain in their classrooms because of an intruder.

School Safety officer Michael Taggart said this preparedness only enhances a Southwick Regional School safety program that’s been in place for the past few years.

“There’s shooting training that I’ve been through and there’s the State Police, we use, for enhance lockdown, we work well together getting all the schools into an enhanced lockdown,”

The school’s safety officer feels that with the state’s “safer schools” money, the 3 regional schools will be places to shelter the students safely.