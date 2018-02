EXETER, N.H. (WWLP) – There was a small earthquake in southern New Hampshire, close to northeastern Massachusetts Thursday morning.

Small earthquake in southeastern New Hampshire this morning. Magnitude 2.7 pic.twitter.com/T4GgQDBvrO — Nick Bannin (@nickbannin) February 15, 2018

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.7 magnitude earthquake happened just before 9:30 a.m. near Exeter, New Hampshire.

MEMA is not aware of any reports of issues or damage caused by the accident. “We would not expect a 2.7 magnitude earthquake to cause significant issues or structural damage to buildings,” the agency said in a release sent to 22News.