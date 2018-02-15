Shad sculpture built at entrance of the Connecticut River Conservancy

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Connecticut River Conservancy has added something new to the front of their building.

A stainless steel shad sculpture was mounted outside the entrance on Thursday. Nat Cohen created it.

“It’s native to the Connecticut River, it was fished a lot in Holyoke, it has associations with the river,” said Cohen.

The CRC operates out of the old Franklin County Courthouse on Bank Row in Greenfield. They said the shad sculpture matches the architecture of the historic building.

This sculpture represents the Connecticut River Conservancy’s new logo. The american shad swims from the Atlantic Ocean to the Connecticut River in the spring, but the CRC says this species is in decline. River Steward, Andrea Donlon said the shad population is higher in the CT River than other bodies of water.

“Shad in general have been declining, in the Hudson River the numbers have gone way down,” said Donlon. “But in the Connecticut River we haven’t seen a precipitate drop, they’ve actually gotten better.”

Donlon told 22News they are working to increase the shad population by improving water quality and reducing the number of dams that prevent the fish from spawning.

The scientific name of the american shad is “Alosa Sapidissima”, which translates to “most savory herring.” Most people don’t eat shad because it has a lot of bones.