Proposed bill could protect you against at-risk gun owners

BOSTON (WWLP) – Natick State Representative David Linsky said that despite Massachusetts having strong gun laws, incidents like the Florida shooting could happen here in the state.

He filed a bill that would allow the court to remove guns from people who pose a risk to themselves or others.

Under the bill, families would be allowed to file an “extreme risk protective order” if they believe a family member is in danger of harming themselves or others by having a gun. By court order, the person could be prohibited from owning or purchasing a gun for one year.

One activist with Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence said the bill could help protect public safety and keep guns out of the hands of individuals like the Florida shooter. “If this kind of ERPO law had been in place,” Gil Desgame explained, “those guns might have been able to be removed from that home.”

Critics of the proposal argue that it could be abused and doesn’t solve the problem for people with mental illness.