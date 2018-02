SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting at Alderman and Sorrento Streets in Springfield Thursday evening.

Ryan Walsh of the Springfield Police Department told 22News the shooting was reported around 5:40 p.m. and that one victim was found with gunshot wounds.

Walsh explained that the shots fired came from inside a car that drove away from the area afterwards. A nearby home was damaged.

The victims injuries do not appear to be life threatening, Walsh said.