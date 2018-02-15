Parents in the area react to deadly Parkland Florida school shooting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- As you can imagine, parents across the country held on to their children a little tighter Wednesday night, after a deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school.

People across the country woke up scared and heartbroken after a gunman opened fire in high school in Parkland, Florida

killing at least 17 people and sending hundreds more running to safety.

“I feel worried.. scared.. ya,” said seven year old Aamir Anderson, a student at Stefanik Elementary.

On Thursday, parents in Chicopee told 22News they’re dropping their children off with heavy hearts.

” For all the kids over there in Florida in that high school, where it happened, all prayers for them because I understand that they’re going to suffer and sleep with it every single day, ” said Anderson’s father.

Tania Colon told 22News that she would do anything to protect her children and she knows parents of the victims felt like their hands were tied because “they we’re not there to protect their children.”

Everytown for Gun Safety a gun control advocacy group… reported 18 school shootings in the fist 45 days of 2018.

Just this week a survey conducted by Neighborhood Scout was released, raking Parkland, Florida the 15th safest city in the country.