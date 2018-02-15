North Hatfield Rd. closed after car flipped in fog

HATFIELD, Mass.(WWLP) – At least one person may have been hurt in a one-car crash in Hatfield Thursday night.

North Hatfield Road was blocked off.

Visibility was “near zero” on North Hatfield Road when 22News crews arrived there about 9:25 p.m.

A car ended up on its roof in the middle of the street some time before 9 p.m. Thursday.

22News saw one victim being loaded into an ambulance, but the extent of their injuries was unknown. The victim was being evaluated in the ambulance which did not drive away.

It was very foggy in Hampshire County, but it’s unknown if poor visibility played a role in the cause this accident.