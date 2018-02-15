MGM Springfield to host job fair Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday, MGM Springfield will offer another career fair for people interested in working at their South End casino.

The job fair is one of many that MGM plans to hold this month, as they look to fill various positions before their grand opening this fall. Those in attendance at Thursday’s job fair will hear about different areas of employment, such as casino operations, special event coordination, and food and beverage services.

In the past, MGM has said that they plan to hire 90% of their workforce locally.

The fair will be held in the Federal Conference Room at 1 Federal St. in Springfield at 6:30 P.M. and will run through 8:00 P.M.

MGM Springfield is asking residents to complete a SkillSmart profile on their website before coming to the event.