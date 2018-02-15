Judge orders for driver’s cellphone password after deadly crash

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A judge has ordered a 19-year old Belchertown man involved in a deadly crash, to reveal his cellphone password to police.

State Police investigators want to know if 19-year-old Ryan Fellion was texting, at the time his car was involved in a deadly crash in Belchertown back in February.

Ryan Fellion is charged with motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation, in last February’s Route 9 collision that took the life of popular Amherst blogger Larry Kelley.

Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s office told 22News authorities already have Fellion’s phone but can’t access information because they don’t have the password.

Tony Russell-Smith of Yes Computers told 22News. “A lot of this information does survive in one form or another, even after you get rid of the phone, because your phone is not the only store house of information, in this situation.”

In 2014, Apple added additional encryption software to their devices. So, if a person tries to unlock a device, and they’re unsuccessful more than 10 times, that device will automatically wipe itself clean, and everything on that device would be deleted.

Belchertown resident Ryan Fellion is due back in court for a hearing Friday.