PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – All lanes are closed on I-90E in Palmer due to a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, serious injuries have been reported in the accident. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

The crash happened at the 61.6 mile marker near the Calkins Road overpass.

22News has a crew on the way and will bring you more information as it becomes available.