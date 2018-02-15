How the weather so far this February compares to normal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just over a week ago snow and freezing rain made for dangerous driving conditions.

But now the snow is pretty much all gone and temperatures have been on the mild side with highs in the 40s and 50s. Some people were even wearing shorts.

Our average high temperature in the middle of February should be in the mid 30s and our average low temperatures are usually in the upper teens.

On average we pick up 11.8 inches of snow in February, so far this month we’ve had 4 inches of snow.

“I have to say it hasn’t been a bad winter but by February I feel like it’s dragging. I’m just looking to turning the clocks ahead in March” said Robert Rizzuto of Springfield.

Someone visiting from Germany told 22News why he chose to come here.

“I could decide where I wanted to go and I decided New England because I like the seasons so I prefer changing weather,” said Benno Ant who is visiting from Germany.

Things could look a lot different. Last year at this time we were dealing with some pretty tall snow banks.