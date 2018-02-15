HCC joins entrepreneurship program to help support local projects

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College partnered with the “SPARK” Entrepreneurship Program to launch Holyoke Soup.

The collaboration dinner was held at HCC’s MGM Culinary Arts Institute in support of entrepreneurial projects in Holyoke.



Three contestants pitched business ideas, and the audience voted for their favorite plan.

A “SPARK” manager told 22News why hosting events like this is so important.



“It’s a really great night. Good opportunity to meet new people, get comfortable with pitching your idea,” said Tessa Murphy-Romboletti. “We just want to encourage entrepreneurship and creativity.”



Business owners were able to sell their products at pop-up shops featured throughout the evening.

