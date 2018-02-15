Garbage truck driver arraigned in connection with deadly Ware accident

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arraigned on a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide in Eastern Hampshire District Court Thursday morning in connection with the crash that killed 62-year-old Stephen Peters in Ware last July.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News 48-year-old James Avila Jr., of Hardwick, was released on personal recognizance following the arraignment, with conditions that he not operate a motor vehicle, surrender his passport, and not leave Massachusetts without permission from the probation department.

Avila was driving a garbage truck on Church Street in Ware the morning of July 20 when he allegedly lost control of the truck, striking and killing Peters, who was working in a yard.

Avila is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on April 13.