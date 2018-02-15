Demand for home heating oil lower with recent temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a very cold January, February has been considerably milder.

So far this winter it’s been a little colder than average. Earlier this winter, you probably had to turn your heat way up with temperatures only in the teens in early January. That created a higher demand for home heating oil.

Tim Noonan of Noonan Energy told 22News, “The first two weeks of January were extremely cold but it’s really kind of averaging out for the winter. At this point we’re about 2 ½ percent colder than the average winter over the last 10 years.”

Noonan says this winter has been 4 percent colder than last year at this time based on degree days. Degree days are a calculation based on a mean temperature of 65 degrees to help determine how much heating oil you may need.