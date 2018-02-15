Coyote sightings reported in Westfield this winter season

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has been getting reports of coyote sightings this winter season.

According to the Mass Audubon Society, February is the month when coyotes mate before giving birth later in the spring.

Westfield residents have been seeing coyotes in the last few weeks.

One viewer sent 22News these photos of coyotes on East Mountain road.

One west springfield man said this is the time of year he spots the most coyotes in his backyard.



“Right around this time of year,” said Richard Harty of West Springfield. “And fox, there’s foxes as well. I live on the Connecticut River and I saw one recently. I just let them be.”

Residents can help prevent problems with coyotes by keeping trash covered or inside a garage, and by supervising pets when you let them outside.