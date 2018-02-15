Community members attend hearing with Iron Duke in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The relocation of a local microbrewery was the main topic at Thursday night’s Wilbraham zoning board of appeals meeting.

“Iron Duke Brewing’s” owners are hoping to move their business to Wilbraham after problems with their landlord in Ludlow.

Community members gathered in support of the move.

No official decision was made Thursday night, pending concerns about noise and traffic flow.

Nick Morin, one of “Iron Duke’s” owners, told 22News that Wilbraham is an ideal location for his business, “We love what Wilbraham brings to the table in terms of the small town family oriented community and that’s what we want to be apart of.”

Iron Duke’s owners plan to conduct a traffic study. Their appeal request has been extended for 30 days.

It will come up for consideration again on March 29th.