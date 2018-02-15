Community effort underway to supply Springfield’s homeless with necessities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A community wide effort is underway to supply Springfield’s homeless with necessities many people take for granted.

The Springfield Rescue Mission is in the midst of the agencies two month long “Operation Hope Tote.”

Generous people are expected to fill hundreds of these “Hope Totes” with everything from dental hygiene items to shaving cream. The project has a way of involving a lot of volunteers.

Barbara Brizzolari of Springfield told 22News, “People want to do it as an individual or a church group or a school and we get a lot of colleges take this up as an event.”

“Operation Hope Tote” will continue through the end of March.