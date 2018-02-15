Chicopee’s Kimmy Rivet returning to Sportsman Modified Division at Monadnock

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s Kimmy Rivet will return to the Sportsman Modified division at Monadnock Speedway this season. She has come close to getting a win in the top division at the quarter mile oval. Rivet finished eighth in the points standings last season in the division.

Rivet told 22News what it would mean for her to get into victory lane.

” Getting into victory lane this season would be an amazing accomplishment for my team as a whole. Stepping into the division as underdogs, we’ve made a tremendous amount of progress throughout each season.” Rivet Said

Rivet and her team have used trial and error to learned what work and what didn’t work.

” My team already deserves that win and we have shown that to our competitors on the track. Its just a matter of luck being on our side at this point.” Rivet Said

Rivet told 22News that the Sportsman Modified division gets tough every season.

” We all learn new tricks and setups that work that make it more difficult for each other to beat and that’s the fun of it all.” Rivet Said

The start of the 2017 season saw Rivet in a tough position.. She had multiple DNF”s (Did Not Finsh) with a high car count meaning she wasn’t in the points in the beginning of the year. On the flip side of things, they tried different setups that they normally didn’t see how the car would react or how would Rivet react. She ended the season with a few podium finishes that will give her confidence heading to this season.

She enjoys racing with Tyler Jarvenpaa and Nate Johnson

” They’re aggressive talented drivers that also show a great amount of respect.” Rivet Said

Rivet’s goal for the 2018 season is to start off strong and for her and her team to have their heads high the entire season. She told 22News good or bad luck her and her team are here to have fun this season and enjoy it as a team.

” I have the best team out there and we are always laughing and having a good time. They’re my family to me and spending Saturdays with them is what makes racing so fun.” Rivet Said

Monadnock Speedway will kickoff their 2018 season on Saturday, April 21 with the Valenti Modified Racing Series for a 100 lap event along with their NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions. Race time will begin at 5 p.m.