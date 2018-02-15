Bradley International Airport adding daily service to and from St. Louis

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – New daily nonstop service between Bradley International Airport and St. Louis, Missouri, will begin on Southwest Airlines in August.

The announcement came Thursday in an news release sent to 22News from the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The service will start on August 7. The daily departure from Bradley will be at 11:10 a.m., arriving in St. Louis at 12:45 p.m. local time. The inbound flight is scheduled to leave St. Louis at 4:25 p.m., arriving in Connecticut at 7:50 p.m. local time.

Conde Nast Traveler has named Bradley International Airport number five in its top 10 U.S. airports.

New England’s second largest airport offers travelers more than 100 commercial flights every day, and more than 30 nonstop flights.