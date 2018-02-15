Board of Health: Under-cooked chicken didn’t cause Franklin Tech students’ sickness

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Montague Board of Health said no student should have gotten sick from eating the chicken served at Franklin County Tech on Monday, February 5.

22News received multiple photos from parents last week of what they said was raw chicken.

Superintendent Rick Martin told 22News that they conducted an investigation after receiving a call from a parent last Tuesday claiming that their child got sick from eating the chicken.

The Montague Board of Health confirmed that the cafeteria staff cooked the chicken to the proper temperature and no student should have gotten food poisoning from eating it.

“We wanted to ensure our students and our community that we are doing in everything in the best interest to keep our students healthy and safe,” Superintendent Martin said.

Martin said they’ll continue to closely monitor the temperatures of the meats cooked in their ovens.

“I have no problems getting food poisoning or anything like that,” Franklin County senior Joel Farrick said. “I always feel the food is really good.”

The Board of Health said the color of the chicken in the photos was natural for dark meat.