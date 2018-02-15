Bargain shoppers fill old Monte Carlo restaurant one last time

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of bargain hunters along with those who are just nostalgic filled the old Monte Carlo Restaurant in West Springfield for the last time on Thursday.



They came for the furnishings and kitchen supplies that were up for auction.



Some just came for one last look at the restaurant that’s given them fond memories. This was a sad day for some.



“Ya it is, I had many s good meal here, always had a good time,” said Dominic Pomp, owner of Memo’s Restaurant.

The Monte Carlo on Memorial Avenue closed its doors last year.

It had been part of the western Massachusetts restaurant scene for 83 years.