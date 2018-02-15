Baker administration urging Cannabis Control Commission to slow roll out of recreation pot industry

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker administration is urging the cannabis control commission to slow the roll out of the recreational pot industry.

The Baker administration has several concerns with the Cannabis Control Commission’s draft regulations, including social consumption licenses and pot home delivery. Marijuana reform activists said this is an attempt by the administration to “bend the CCC to the Governor’s will.”

Over the past week, the Cannabis Control Commission has received letters of concern from Baker administration agencies, including Administration and Finance and the Department of Public Health. One major issue: social consumption establishments; places that serve marijuana for on-site consumption, such as a bar or cafe.

Officials fear negative impacts on public health and safety. Marijuana Policy Project activists responded to the moves at a news conference on the state house steps Thursday.

“The people have spoken, the legislature has spoken, and the commission has spoken, so why are there still forces working against the little guys and the marginalized groups,” said Shanel Lindsay of the Cannabis Advisory Board.

Governor Baker and House Speaker Robert DeLeo, who both opposed recreational marijuana legalization, are urging the commission to focus on the initial roll out of the industry and take up other regulations later.

“Our message to the Prohibitionists is back off and let the Cannabis Control Commission do the job they were appointed to do,” said Will Luzier, Massachusetts Political Director of the Marijuana Policy Project.

The Cannabis Control Commission has until March 15th to to set regulations, guidelines and protocols for licenses.