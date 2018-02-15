Another round of mild weather creates more potholes on the roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a mild day on Wednesday, with more melting snow and some drizzle and fog Wednesday night. But temperatures got down below freezing in many spots early Thursday morning.

Any water that got into any cracks in the roads freezes and expands, creating more potholes.

“I think that the freezing-thawing cycle has been a little bit sporadic this year,” Springfield resident Robert Rizzuto said. “So I’m sure that plays its part, but I think once they get the hot patch plants up and running, hopefully we’ll get back to riding smoothly again.”

We’ll likely have to wait until sometime next month before local DPWs will be able to use the more permanent hot patch to fix the potholes.

With more rain and possibly some snow on the way, chances are we will continue to see more potholes showing up.