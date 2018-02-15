A new place to brew: Ludlow brewery looking to relocate

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP)- A popular brewery in Ludlow, Iron Duke Brewing, is looking to move to Wilbraham after problems with their landlord, Westmass Development Corporation.

“I’m excited that they can be open for 7 days a week because with their current location they are only open for I think Thursday through Sunday”, says Keala Mccauslin.

The owners of Iron Duke Brewing are looking to buy their next location, instead of rent.

“We’ve grown in here. We love it. We’re going to have a hard time closing the door for the last time”, says Nick Morin, one of the brewery’s owners.

Iron Duke Brewing has been a staple at Ludlow Mills since 2014. Now they’re looking to move to another industrial park in Wilbraham.

“It means going to the next phase for us”, says Morin. “Across the board it means growth and kind of branching out what we can and can’t do.”

One posible location could be at 20 Cottage Street.

Wilbraham hopes they will be able to secure a place for Iron Duke Brewing to bring business and a younger demographic to town.

“All the feedback I’ve gotten has been very positive from the different town departments”, says Wilbraham Planning Director, John Pearsall. “We’re looking forward to a good meeting [Thursday] and hopefully a good outcome for the town.’

“I really hope that’s going to be our home for the longrun”, says Morin.

The relocation of the microwbewery will be taken up at Wilbraham’s zoning board of appeals meeting Thursday night at Wilbraham Town Hall at 5:30.

