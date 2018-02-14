Woman seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were investigating a pedestrian accident in Springfield that left one person with serious injuries Wednesday night.

Harkness Avenue was blocked off between Sumner Avenue and Clough Street.

Ryan Walsh of the Springfield Police Department told 22News the pedestrian accident happened a little after 6:40 p.m., at the intersection of Gifford Street and Harkness Avenue.

Walsh added that an adult female victim was struck by a motor vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Walsh said the driver has not been cited and that Springfield police are still investigating the incident.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.