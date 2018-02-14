What is causing all the potholes to form?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – They’re getting more and more difficult to avoid, potholes are showing up everywhere across western Massachusetts.

“They’ve been really bad, the main road some of them are fine but the side roads have been really hard and really bumpy and go slow so you don’t hit them and pop a tire or something like that, ” said Zac Nussbaum of Bridgewater.

“Honestly I think they’re pretty bad I’ve ran over a couple let’s just say it’s not good had to pull over and check the tires in my car to see if they blew out or anything,” said Mike Burgess of Abington.

It’s the weather we’ve been having that is responsible for causing the potholes to form.

It has to do with the rain and thawing and freezing. Potholes form when water gets into cracks in the pavement and then freezes. The ice expands and the pavement rises. As traffic drives over the raised pavement it eventually breaks off forming a pothole.

If you know where there are some bad potholes you can let us know at reportit@wwlp.com.

To report a pothole, you can call MassDOT’s Pothole Hotline at 857-DOT-INFO (857-368-4636).