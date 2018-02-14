Multiple gunshots heard in video when active shooter opened fire inside Florida H.S.

WARNING: 22News received a disturbing video of the shooting from inside Florida High School. [View video at your own risk.]

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Snapchat videos taken from a south Florida high school where multiple people were killed in an active shooter situation were obtained by NBC.

Seventeen people are dead, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

In one of the videos, which is played on a loop in the clip, at least five shots are heard.

The second video shows kids crouching in a classroom. Twelve gunshots can be heard ringing out.

A number of fatalities were confirmed after an active shooter opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, Sen. Bill Nelson said.

