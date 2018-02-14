Today only! Big E flash ticket sale

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For one day only, the Eastern States Exposition is selling tickets to this year’s Big E at a discounted price of $8.

The tickets are available online on Valentine’s Day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The 102nd Big E will run from September 14 to 30.

“This one day rollback of our gate admission ticket price is our way of showing thanks to all our guests who helped make the 2017 Big E the biggest Fair in ESE history with attendance of 1,525,553,” said Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of Eastern States Exposition.

Tickets are available here, with a limit of eight per order.