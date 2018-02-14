Springfield Thunderbirds spread love at Westfield Dunkin Donuts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds used Valentine’s Day to spread some love in the City of Westfield.

Thunderbirds players and Boomer the mascot were at the Dunkin Donuts on North Elm Street to sign some autographs and meet some of their biggest fans like Emily Medeiros.

“I think it’s really cool because they are from Springfield, which isn’t too close to Westfield,” said Emily Medeiros. “It was really cool because I live here in Westfield so it was nice to have them come down here and reach out to other communities other than Springfield.”

The Thunderbirds, with 22 wins and 27 losses are having a tough season but they used Wednesday to reach out to the community.

They even gave away tickets to their next game.