Springfield PD: 3 arrested after ongoing dispute over money turns violent

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested three men accused of breaking into a victim’s home and assaulting him multiple times over a four-day period.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, it was all part of an ongoing dispute over money. He said the victim’s home on Albert Avenue was first broken into on Saturday, then again on Sunday and Tuesday.

Two of the suspects, 21-year-old Abdullahi Issak and 19-year-old Mohamed Liban, were arrested Tuesday afternoon about an hour after the victim had been assaulted with a bat and a knife at his home. Walsh said the victim received minor cuts on his hand during the dispute.

The third suspect, 25-year-old Hanson Adjei, was arrested on Tuesday as well, on a warrant. He was allegedly involved in a breaking and entering in the home on Saturday and a home invasion on Sunday.

The three men are facing several charges, including assault and battery to collect a loan, breaking and entering, home invasion, larceny, and extortion by threat of injury.