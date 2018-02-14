Reward offered in search for missing girl

(WCBD) Police in Charleston, South Carolina are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl.

Heidi Renae Todd disappeared just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Police officers, firefighters, the Coast Guard and other rescue units launched a search near her home on Johns Island.

Police later revealed that Heidi’s mother was taken to the hospital.

Police have not revealed any information about why the woman was hospitalized or what may have led to the child’s disappearance.

Officers say Heidi may be with a “skinny” Hispanic male ranging in age from 25-30.

Charleston police have set up a 24-hour tip line for citizens to report any information about this case. Please call (843) 619-6123 if you know anything about Heidi Todd’s disappearance.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2suF23R