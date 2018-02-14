Valentine’s Day is a time to warm up with love, and with some chocolate – which is why we had Betty Rosbottom, author of “Soup Nights,” to teach us a Parisian Hot Chocolate recipe to enjoy with your sweetheart.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Heavy or whipping cream

1 teaspoon Confectioners’ sugar

3.5-ounce 70% Dark chocolate bar

1 1/2 cups Whole milk

Directions:

1. Whip the cream until it starts to mound, then add the confectioners’ sugar and continue whipping until the cream is just firm. Set aside in the refrigerator.

2. Break the chocolate into coarse chunks, and place the pieces along with the milk in a medium, heavy saucepan set over medium low heat. Stir the mixture with a whisk until all the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth, 2 to 3 minutes. Continue to whisk until slightly thickened, 6 to 8 minutes or more. While stirring, make certain that you scrape the bottom of the pan well, because the chocolate tends to collect there.

3. To serve, pour the chocolate into a small pitcher. Serve with a bowl of whipped cream. Makes 3 to 4 servings.