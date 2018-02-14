Northampton restaurants ready for Valentine’s Day crowd

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts restaurants expect to be filled for Valentine’s Day Wednesday night.

Mulino’s Italian restaurant and Sierra Grille in Northampton both expect healthy dinner crowds.

“We have a lot of big nights throughout the whole year but Valentine’s Day is pretty exceptional,” Mulino’s Italian Restaurant Owner Volkan Polatol said. “Especially a night like this where the weather is even helping us out even more, so we’re expecting a very big night.”

Workers at Mulino’s restaurant have been prepping for tonight’s meal since 10:00 this morning and the restaurant has been receiving reservations for the past month.

Owners of both restaurants told 22News it may be too late to make a reservation for Wednesday night, but both restaurants have extra tables set up for walk-ins.

“We definitely have some space for people if they want to sit and get a bite all the booths are taken but we save some tables,” Sierra Grille owner O’Brian Tomalin said. “It makes our life easier in case we have to squeeze somebody in or someone shows up late.”

Both restaurants will be serving special drink and food specials Wednesday night. The owners told 22News that busiest time of night tends to between 6 – 8 p.m.

Both restaurants will have extra workers on staff for the holiday.