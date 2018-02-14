MassDOT reviewing reports of missing lane markings near Exit 18 on I-91 North

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents have noticed missing lane markings near exit 18 on I-91 North.

22News received an email from a viewer who said she’s noticed the lines have been missing for some time.

“Even knowing and being familiar with the exit it feels like it’s last dash effort to get to the exit, because it feels like I’m going into the break down lane and it feels wrong,” said Christine Hill of Northampton.

MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News lane markers can be worn off over time by weather and vehicles.

Marvin told 22News MassDOT is reviewing this location and considering potential actions in accordance with weather and temperatures.