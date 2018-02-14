Marking the beginning of Lent

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent on the Christian calendar. Fr. Warren Savage shared more about what’s going on around the Diocese of Springfield.

You can see Fr. Savage speak at these locations throughout Lent:

Lenten Seminar

St. Ann’s Parish

134 Main Street

Lenox, MA 02140

February 26 and March 12

7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Lenten Seminar

DeCice Hall at the Marian Center

1365 Northampton Street

Holyoke, MA 01040

February 28 and March 14

7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Lenten Parish Mission

St. Elizabeth Parish

191 Hubbard Street

Ludlow, MA 01056

February 19 – 21, 2018

7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Lenten Day of Reflection

Our Lady of Grace Parish

11 School Street

Hatfield, MA 01038

March 3, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Conversation on Race

Mount Holyoke College

Elliot House

S. Hadley, MA

March 7, 2018

12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Lenten Series: “IF WE ARE THE BODY”

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish

Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

March 7, 2018

7:00 p.m.

PAX CHRISTI SPRING RETREAT 2018

“Witnessing the Roots of Peace in a World of Discord and Hate”

Mary Dooley Campus Center – The Elms College

291 Springfield Street

Chicopee, MA 01013

April 7, 2018

10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.