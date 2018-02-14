Marking the beginning of Lent

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent on the Christian calendar. Fr. Warren Savage shared more about what’s going on around the Diocese of Springfield.
You can see Fr. Savage speak at these locations throughout Lent:
Lenten Seminar
St. Ann’s Parish
134 Main Street
Lenox, MA 02140
February 26 and March 12
7:00 – 8:30 p.m.
Lenten Seminar
DeCice Hall at the Marian Center
1365 Northampton Street
Holyoke, MA 01040
February 28 and March 14
7:00 – 8:30 p.m.
Lenten Parish Mission
St. Elizabeth Parish
191 Hubbard Street
Ludlow, MA 01056
February 19 – 21, 2018
7:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Lenten Day of Reflection
Our Lady of Grace Parish
11 School Street
Hatfield, MA 01038
March 3, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Conversation on Race
Mount Holyoke College
Elliot House
S. Hadley, MA
March 7, 2018
12:00 – 1:30 p.m.
Lenten Series: “IF WE ARE THE BODY”
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish
Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
March 7, 2018
7:00 p.m.
PAX CHRISTI SPRING RETREAT 2018
“Witnessing the Roots of Peace in a World of Discord and Hate”
Mary Dooley Campus Center – The Elms College
291 Springfield Street
Chicopee, MA 01013
April 7, 2018
10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.